Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes PC confirmed for December

Metal Gear?! It can't be... no wait, it can and it is. Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes has gone from being confirmed on PC, to being rumoured for a 18 December release, to being confirmed for a 18 December release.

PC-specific improvements? You bet'cha. Konami has revealed that our edition of the experimental Metal Gear Solid 5 prologue will bring 4K resolution support, an increased number of simultaneous light sources, more simultaneous models and an increased shadow resolution. I'll be honest, I'm not entirely sure why some of those things are important, but they sound good nonetheless.

Mostly, then, the base game will be identical. Sam has played that game, and so wrote about what you can expect from this amuse-bouche for next year's Phantom Pain.