Master of Orion trailer reveals a cast of sci-fi stars

Master of Orion, the reboot of the epic 4X sci-fi strategy game that was originally published by Microprose way back in 1993, will arrive as an early access release in just over a week, with an impressive cast of voice actors in tow: Luke Skywalker, Mr. Worf, Freddy Krueger, Wash, Q, Howling Mad Murdock, and a wack of others.

The trailer is the fun way to see who's taking part, and it also reveals a brand new playable race, but if you just want to get to it (and also if you want the full list of voice actors, rather than a highlight reel), just cast your eyes ever so slightly downward. (I'd recommend watching the trailer anyway, though.)

Troy Baker (The Last of Us) - Klackon Advisor and Psilon Emperor

(The Last of Us) - Klackon Advisor and Psilon Emperor JB Blanc (Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TV Series) - Bulrathi Advisor, Meklar Advisor, and additional voices

(Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy TV Series) - Bulrathi Advisor, Meklar Advisor, and additional voices Sara Cravens (Halo 5: Guardians) - Additional voices

(Halo 5: Guardians) - Additional voices Kat Cressida (Fallout 4) - Mrrshan Empress

(Fallout 4) - Mrrshan Empress John de Lancie (Star Trek: The Next Generation) - Human Emperor

(Star Trek: The Next Generation) - Human Emperor Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation)- Narrator

(Star Trek: The Next Generation)- Narrator Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street) - Terran Emperor

(Nightmare on Elm Street) - Terran Emperor Nika Futterman (Star Craft II: Legacy of the Void) - Darlok Advisor and Mrrshan Advisor

(Star Craft II: Legacy of the Void) - Darlok Advisor and Mrrshan Advisor Jean Gilpin (Halo 5: Guardians) - Klackon Empress

(Halo 5: Guardians) - Klackon Empress Mark Hamill (Star Wars saga) - Alkari Emperor

(Star Wars saga) - Alkari Emperor John Kassir (Tales from the Crypt) - Alkari Advisor and additional voices

(Tales from the Crypt) - Alkari Advisor and additional voices Misty Lee (Star Wars: Battlefront) - Silicoid Advisor

(Star Wars: Battlefront) - Silicoid Advisor Sumalee Montano (Fallout 4) - Terran Advisor

(Fallout 4) - Terran Advisor Nolan North (Uncharted Series) - Darlok Emperor and Sakkra Emperor

(Uncharted Series) - Darlok Emperor and Sakkra Emperor Dwight Shultz (Star Trek: The Next Generation) - GNN Anchor

(Star Trek: The Next Generation) - GNN Anchor Roger Craig Smith (Regular Show) - Sakkra Advisor

(Regular Show) - Sakkra Advisor Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) - Bulrathi Emperor and Silicoid Emperor

(Family Guy) - Bulrathi Emperor and Silicoid Emperor Alan Tudyk (Firefly) - Psilon Advisor

(Firefly) - Psilon Advisor Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) - Human Advisor and GNN Anchor

Publisher WG Labs also announced that the Collector's Edition of Master of Orion, which includes the original MOO trilogy, “retro art Pixel Ships,” a digital artbook, soundtrack, and the new Terran Khanate race, will be available on Steam Early Access and GOG's Games In Development on February 26, and will cost $50/€46. The standard edition will be available when the game goes into full release.