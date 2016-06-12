Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer shows life beyond the Milky Way

A behind the scenes video for Mass Effect: Andromeda, embedded above, debuted during EA’s press conference at E3, showing off how the game looks in the Frostbite Engine, and gave a quick peek at a few new creatures, characters, and locations for the series' new direction.

The basic plot (first leaked in an EA survey back in March) asks our adventurers to leave the Milky Way Galaxy to find a new home, but beyond that, no further details were revealed. If we're to gather anything from the footage, the locations look much more alien and strange, which is to be expected if we're exploring uncharted territory.

I dig the idea of Mass Effect ditching it's melodramatic (but great) plot to tell weirder sci-fi stories. It'll be interesting to see what BioWare comes up with if the series is no longer stricly space opera sci-fi homage, but something much more original, and this new direction looks like a perfect opportunity to flex some new creative muscles.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is expected to release in the first half of 2017.