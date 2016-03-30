Mass Effect Andromeda plot slips out in a survey

An EA marketing survey may have let slip plot details for Mass Effect Andromeda. 'May' because this comes from screengrabs posted by NeoGAF user anexanhume. For one thing, they'd be easy (if boring) to fake, and for another it could all change based on feedback from survey-takers. Now that you're suitably sceptical, here's the transcript:

"Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way, where players will lead the fight for a new home in hostile territory—where WE are the aliens—opposed by a deadly indigenous race bent on stopping us.

"Experience the freedom to traverse and explore a planet-dense but seamless open-world galaxy, rich with discovery. Play as the leader of a squad of military-trained explorers in an intense third-person shooter, with deep progression and customization systems.

"This is the story of humanity’s next chapter, and player choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival in the Andromeda Galaxy."

Nothing says 'moral dilemma' like playing colonial leader, although I wonder whether Bioware has the nerve to put us firmly in the wrong—I anticipate some needs-must motivation that sends us begging to other galaxies.

"Seamless open-world galaxy" could be marketing speak, but if Bioware can do away with the level transitions between ship and surface, that would be an achievement indeed.

The stakes rise in further screens: "There is a major battle brewing, and it awaits you. It is unfolding across a galaxy of planets, with creatures and species entirely unknown. Draw your weapon, because the fight is bigger than you thought. It’s not just for your own life, it’s for all of humanity—the ultimate battle for a place we can all call home."

I'm getting a strong Battlestar Galactica vibe which I'm all for, and if Bioware can dream up species stranger than the Hanar, that's me sold.