Mass Effect 3 online pass hints at multiplayer mode

Mention of an 'online multiplayer pass' has been spotted by Eurogamer in an advert for the collector's edition of Mass Effect 3, strengthening rumours that Mass Effect 3 could feature a co-op mode when it's released in March next year.

Eurogamer previously reported that Bioware are working on a "standalone" four player co-op mode with "competitive elements". CVG cited a "reliable development source" as the origin of information they received suggesting that Mass Effect will get "original missions made for online," designed to be replayed over and over again. "We're exploring multiplayer in all of our games and all of our franchises," BioWare co-founder Ray Muzyka told Eurogamer. "It's always an idea we're interested in."

Owen got a chance to quiz associate producer Michael Gamble about the existence of a co-op multiplayer mode at Gamescom this year. No matter how hard Owen tried, Gamble remained evasive.

Owen: Co-op stuff - can you tell me a bit about the co-op?

Michael Gamble: Well we haven't really talked about anything relating to multiplayer, that's mainly rumours and speculation that's been going around. Right now for Mass Effect 3 it's all about the singleplayer experience, delivering the best possible experience of the time. We have a lot of people expecting an amazing ending, so we want to deliver on that.

Owen: I know that you're not confirming that but do you think that could work in the Mass Effect universe in the game as it is now ... maybe a co-op mode?

Michael Gamble: Uhm - in the game as it is now, I'm not so sure but I think that Mass Effect is a really great IP and in terms of multiplayer it's - there are places within Bioware games in general to put multiplayer things and we think that this adds a great amount to the game, depending if it's done right. So it has to be done right and it can't be rushed, it can't be thrown in haphazardly or it'll feel like a tacked on feature. That was the last thing that we wanted to do with Mass Effect and that's why we're focusing on singleplayer.

Nice try. Would you like to see multiplayer in Mass Effect 3? A defend the Elcor mode, perhaps? Capture the Volus?