Mass Effect 3 Collector's Edition revealed in Amazon listing

A rogue Amazon listing has revealed the price, release date and contents of the Mass Effect 3 Collector's Edition boxed set. The set will cost £48.80 / $79.99, and will come out on March 6 next year. But what's inside? Find out below.



Premium metal case featuring commemorative artwork of Commander Shepard.

70-page hardbound art book featuring hundreds of unique and gorgeous illustrations from the BioWare development team plus an exclusive 4x6 lithographic print featuring a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork

Limited edition Mass Effect comic by Dark Horse Comics, complete with unique cover artwork

Join the ranks of the N7 with the premium fabric N7 patch

A full collection of in-game content that can't be found anywhere else!

For more Mass Effect 3 info, be sure to come back during the EA conference at 14:30 PT / 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT.