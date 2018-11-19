Marvel is publishing League of Legends comics, starting with Ashe's origins

It’s only just dawned on me that after years of writing about League of Legends, countless words and articles, I couldn’t tell you the first thing about the world or champions that doesn’t relate to the MOBA’s systems or the roster’s abilities. I’m racking my brain and coming up with nothing. Thank goodness for Marvel, then, as it’s teamed up with Riot Games to publish League of Legends comics and graphic novels.

The first of the bunch, Ashe: Warmother, is an origin story for the titular champion. Maybe we’ll learn why she likes the freezing cold so much, and why she doesn’t dress up warmer when she’s launching all of those frosty arrows. Issues of Ashe: Warmother will appear monthly on digital platforms, but if you want a physical copy, you’ll have to wait until the graphic novel pops into existence in May, 2019.

It turns out that the synopsis already answers my questions. Convenient!

Raised in the savage wilds of the north, Ashe is an Iceborn, a warrior gifted with a magical connection to her frozen homeland—and burdened by her mother’s fanatical expectations. When they set out on a dangerous quest for the truth behind an ancient myth, bonds are broken, secrets come to light, and Runeterra is forever changed. Will young Ashe become the leader her people need? Or is destiny merely an empty dream?

We’ve all been there, trying to find out if destiny is an empty dream while leading our team to victory in popular MOBAs, haven’t we? Riot writer Odin Austin Shafer is penning this particular series, accompanied by art from Heavy Vinyl’s Nina Vakueva.

As well as comics, League of Legends now has a musical hit under its belt.