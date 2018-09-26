Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will be out on October 9

The stealthy murder game Mark of the Ninja is really good, but it's also getting up there in years. To address that, Klei announced back in March that a remastered version was in the works and would be out later this year. Now we've got a more properly detailed look at what the updated version will deliver, and a release date of October 9.

The new version of the game will include the Dosan's Tale DLC that was released for the 2013 Special Edition of the game, which adds a new character, level, items, and developer commentary. The graphics have been updated to support 4K resolution, the soundtrack has been remixed and remastered in 5.1 audio, and an unlockable New Game+ mode will add "new challenges and rewards."

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will go for $20 on Steam, although you can pick it up at a 15 percent discount if you pre-purchase on Steam. Owners of the base game can upgrade to the Remastered version, with the Special Edition DLC, for $5, and if you already own the special edition, the Remastered upgrade is free.