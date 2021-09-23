Mario movie will star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Seth Rogen

Shigeru Miyamoto dropped a bomb on Nintendo fans watching today's Nintendo Direct stream when he announced new details for the upcoming Mario animated movie. The flick is set to release December 21, 2022, and Chris Pratt will voice the platforming plumber himself.

Joining Pratt is a frankly ridiculous cast of joke-makin' folk that you've probably seen in other animated movies before:

Mario — Chris Pratt

Luigi — Charlie Day

Peach — Anya Taylor-Joy

Bowser — Jack Black

Donkey Kong — Seth Rogen

Toad — Keegan-Michael Key

This many A-listers signing on for a Nintendo movie comes as a surprise to many fans, especially considering the dubious legacy of the last Mario movie. Though to be fair, videogame movies are something of a hot commodity right now. Heck, this isn't even the only videogame movie that Jack Black is lending his voice to right now—he's also playing Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands film.

If you're asking yourself, "Hold the phone, Mario already has a voice actor, and his name is Charles freaking Martinet," it may or may not comfort you that Nintendo said Martinet will appear in "surprise cameos" in the movie.

It would be weird to hear Martinet's Mario talk a bunch in a full-length movie, but I suspect it'll be even weirder to hear Starlord's voice come out of Mario's mouth. (We also acknowledge that Mario isn't exactly a storied PC gaming franchise, but this is a pretty big deal and there technically was a Mario game on the PC that time forgot.)