Popular

Man dies in VR accident, reports Russian news agency

By

This is the first VR-related death we're aware of.

Getty Images

Getty Images

A 44-year-old Moscow resident died after falling through a glass table while wearing a virtual reality headset, reports Russian news agency TASS

"According to preliminary information, while moving around the apartment in virtual reality glasses, the man tripped and crashed into a glass table, suffered wounds and died on the spot from a loss of blood," said Yulia Ivanova, Senior Assistant to the Head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Department, according to TASS. The report does not include details about the type of VR headset the man was using, or what he was using it for.

This is the first report of a VR-related death we've heard. The article came to our attention after it was spotted by Reddit user daio earlier today. TASS is a state-owned news agency, and the largest in Russia.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
See comments