Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 Definitive Editions appear on Korea and Taiwan rating boards

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea and the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has given ratings to both Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition, hinting that remasters of the open-world gangster series could be coming to PC and consoles in the future.

Together with the news of Take-Two interactive's application for trademarking the series, it's looking more and more likely that we're going to get remastered versions of both Mafias 2 and 3.

In Mafia 2 you play as war veteran Vito Scaletta who becomes involved with the Mafia as he tries to pay off his father's debts. Vito starts to become a formidable gangster as he sinks deeper into a life of organised crime. Mafia 3 is set in 1968 New Bordeaux. You play as Lincoln Clay as he gets revenge on the mob that killed his entire surrogate family.

There's no information about when these remasters will release.

Thanks, Gematsu.