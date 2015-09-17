Mad Max 5k gallery: Visions from the wasteland

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by screenshot artist Mary K.

Mad Max is a gorgeous game to screenshoot. It comes built-in with a fully featured photomode with a free-flying camera to roam around a scene and capture shots from different angles. You can then apply filters and advanced effects like depth of field and set up scenes with a lower FOV for added impact.

To capture at high resolutions I use a free program Windowed Borderless Gaming to upsize the window for shots. It's not practical if you just want to play at 4K, though. To do that you can use Nvidia DSR for easy downsampling.

Mad Max is very well optimized, so the performance hit will likely be minor. I'm using my own custom SweetFX setting to enhance colors and contrast, and CustomFX through ReShade for the darker, post-apocalyptic looking pics (various settings). The game is a dream to shoot with amazing weather and sky effects.

And it's a lot of fun just to play and fight punks on the road, too.