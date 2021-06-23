Our favourite multitasking gadget for PC now controls Philips Hue lights

Loupedeck is hoping to win the hearts and minds of streamers with its latest round of updates to the Loupedeck Live console. There's a new look UI that simplifies the experience for first-time users, and Philips Hue lighting integration to make midstream lighting changes a doddle.

Firstly, let's look at the new look Loupedeck user interface. I've just installed this on my machine to see what the fuss is about, and it's immediately much cleaner and simpler than the standard UI. It strips the main UI back to eight simple pages with a few shortcuts pre-installed. Largely, though, it's an empty space for your own choice of shortcuts from the menu down the right-hand side.

(Image credit: Loupedeck)

As I mention in my Loupedeck Live review, you have to spend some time to really get the Loupedeck exactly how you want it. If you don't want to do that, or really just want an Elgato Stream Deck alternative for streaming, this new UI looks the part and simplifies the process quite a bit.

Then there's native support for the Philips Hue software, meaning you can change your lighting setup (providing it's all Philips compatible) at the click of a touch pad or spin of a dial. You can access Philips Hue apps from within the Loupedeck software and add shortcuts directly to your screens easily enough. There are shortcuts such as 'toggle lamp', 'toggle zone', and even 'toggle room' if you really want to get the amatuer dramatics going.

Philips Hue Bridge is also supported by the Loupedeck CT.

Plenty to play around with, then. If you're already a Loupedeck owner, you can download the 4.3 update over on the Loupedeck website.