Lord of the Rings: War in the North trailer shows unseen areas of Middle Earth

By

Lord of the Rings War in the north

A new video has appeared for Lord of the Rings: War in the North, the upcoming co-op hack and slash adventure from Snowblind. A new developer diary has been released, showing off some of the new locations from Tolkien's writing that went unexplored in the films, including the huge steel sanctuary of Carn Dum, home of the Witch King.

The game promises a violent take on Tolkien's universe. There's a levelling and skill system to add extra interest to the ork-battering, and a firm focus on co-op. The game's due out later this year. For more information, head over to the Lord of the Rings: War in the North site.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
