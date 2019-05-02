Looking for a fast gaming laptop? This one with an RTX 2070 is on sale for $1,679

Choosing the best gaming laptop for your budget is sometimes a matter of timing. I bring this up because at the beginning of March, I highlighted a deal on an Aorus gaming laptop with a 144Hz display paired with a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU for $1,879. If that was just out of your grasp, good news—it's on sale again, and this time it's marked down to $1,679.

That's $320 below its list price. It comes with a strong assortment of hardware, including a Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD. It's refreshing to see a 512GB SSD in a gaming laptop, when so many that we come across skimp on storage with a 256GB drive, or worse yet, just a mechanical HDD.

Aorus 15.6-inch Laptop | RTX 2070 | $1,679 (save $320)

This is one of the best deals for a gaming laptop right now. It has a fast process, a burly GPU, and a good amount of storage for your games and other data. It also comes with a free backpack. Buy at Newegg



This is a sweet deal for a fast gaming laptop. As an added bonus, Newegg is throwing in an Aorus backpack valued at $99. It supports up to a 17.3-inch laptop, so if you go with something larger down the road, you won't need to buy a new bag.

