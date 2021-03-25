Where to find the suspicious person in Genshin Impact

If your goal is to look for the suspicious person in Genshin Impact, you'll have caught wind of troubling developments threatening the city of Mondstadt. The Windblume Festival is in full swing in Genshin Impact 1.4, but it appears that not everybody is flocking to Tevyat to simply enjoy the festivities: An evil plan is afoot.

The Genshin Impact The Sound of Discord quest sees you investigating a criminal conspiracy by a menacing cabal known as the Treasure Hoarders. It's your job to unmask a mysterious stranger, finish off his group of thieving fiends, and restore order to Mondstadt. In this Genshin Impact suspicious person guide I'm going to show you how to do just that.

How to start the Genshin Impact The Sound of Discord quest

For starters, this mission is only available during the Windblume Festival event, so make sure you get it done before it ends on April 5 so you can get your reward of 20 Genshin Impact Primogems, two Hero's Wit, and 20,000 Mora. When you're ready, start the quest from the Windblume event tab in your menu.

Your first objective directs you to Vile, who's waiting for you near the statue of Barbatos in Mondstadt plaza. She'll inform you of the Treasure Hoarder plot and their infiltration of Mondstadt—it turns out the city's security was too busy with the festivities to notice. It's up to you to find a mysterious member of this group and take the package he's carrying that'll help identify the rest of his gang. So here's how to find him.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: miHoYo)

Where to look for the suspicious person in Genshin Impact

While Vile tells you that the gang reveal themselves to each other with a code, you don't really need to worry about that: The game remembers it for you. Instead, all you need to do is find the stranger, who lurks somewhere in Mondstadt, but is not marked on your map.

The suspicious person is located between the alchemy table and tavern in Mondstadt (where Bennett is standing in the image above). The man should have 'Suspicious Citizen' marked above his head, but the sandy-haired guy you're looking for is wearing a purple top, white trousers, and black boots.

Speak to him and you'll repeat the code Vile gave you earlier. He'll then reveal himself and your screen will fade to black as the Knights of Favonius sweep in and arrest him. The pouch he's holding will reveal the location of more Treasure Hoarders east of Mondstadt. Take them out, return to Vile, and the rewards are all yours.