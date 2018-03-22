Logitech's Z906 5.1 surround sound speaker system is on sale for $200

A good set of headphones might rattle your eardrums, but if you want room-rocking audio that will wake the neighbors and scare the kids, Logitech's Z906 5.1 surround sound speaker set is your ticket. Not that we recommend buying a speaker system for either of those purposes. We're just saying, the Z906 is loud and in charge, and on sale at Amazon $200.

That's a good price for this 5.1 speaker system. On average, Amazon prices this set at $275, which is around the same asking price as Walmart. They're worth every penny too, provided you're into powerful audio that brings the bass. It's not a set that will appease discerning audiophiles, but good luck finding one that will at this price point.

This speaker system consists of four 67W satellite speakers, a 67W center channel speaker, and a 165W subwoofer. Collectively, the Z960 delivers 500W RMS power and 1,000W peak power. It's also THX, Dolby Digital, and DTS Digital certified.

You can connect up to six devices to the Z906. It comes with a control console to cycle through the inputs and adjust the volume, and a remote control.

Follow this link to grab this speaker system on sale.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.