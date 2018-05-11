Logitech's Z506 surround sound speaker system is on sale for $53

Some 5.1-channel surround sound speaker systems will set you back several hundred dollars; Logitech's Z506 is not one of them. While it lists for $99.99, Amazon and Walmart both have it on sale today for $52.78.

It's on sale at Newegg as well, but costs $74.99 over there. That's still a good price for a 5.1-channel speaker set, though obviously not as good as Amazon and Walmart's asking price.

The Z506 is rated to deliver 150 watts of peak power, and 75 watts RMS. It consists of four satellite speakers, and center channel speaker, and a 10-inch ported, down-firing subwoofer to bring the boom.

There are multiple inputs for connecting your PC and/or other devices, like a game console or a Blu-ray player. You'll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack on the front-right satellite, along with a power button and volume knob.

This doesn't get as loud or boisterous as Logitech's Z906, but it's also a fraction of the price—the Z906 goes for $278.99.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.