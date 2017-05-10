Logitech's G602 wireless mouse is on sale for $40

We spotted Logitech's G602 wireless mouse on sale at the beginning of the year for $40. If were hoping to bring one home at that price but procrastinated long enough to miss out on the deal, now is your chance to take a mulligan.

The G602 is again on sale for $40, this time from both Amazon and Best Buy. It comes with a USB nano receiver that plugs into a USB port and operates over the 2.4GHz band. According to Logitech, you can expect "zero delay" and "lag-free gaming" from this rodent.

Underneath the hood is a Delta Zero optical sensor that can track from 200 to 2,500 dpi. You can program up to five different dpi settings per profile and toggle between them with a single button press.

This mouse also features 11 programmable buttons, a wireless range of up to 3 meters (9.3 feet), and battery life of up to 250 hours in performance mode or 1,440 hours in endurance mode.

One final word about this mouse—this used to be our top pick for the best wireless gaming mouse. We've since swapped that out for Logitech's G900 Chaos Spectrum, which is more than triple the price at around $130.

If you're interested, go here to grab the Logitech G602 from Amazon or here to get it from Best Buy.

