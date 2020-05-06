Logitech's G305 wireless gaming mouse is on sale for $40 (save $20) today

It has 6 programmable buttons, a 12,000 DPI, and is rated to last for 250 hours on a AA battery.

At first glance, Logitech's G305 looks like a rather basic mouse. However, it has several describable attributes, like Logitech's excellent 'Lightspeed' wireless technology and a 12,000 DPI Hero sensor, along with extra long battery life. It's also on sale right now for $39.99 at Logitech.

That's $20 off its regular price, and brings this rodent into affordable territory (even its regular price isn't all that expensive for a gaming mouse). This is also the first notable discount we recall seeing for the G305.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $39.99 (save $20)

The G305 is a wired gaming mouse that is as responsive as a wired rodent, thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed optimizations. It also features a 200-12,000 DPI sensor and can last up to 250 hours on a AA battery, or 9 months if you're willing to give up some latency.

The G305 is a step up from the G203 Lightsync, the best budget gaming mouse. For the same price (with this discount), you get an extra button, a higher DPI (12,000 versus 8,000), and wireless functionality.

Wireless connectivity comes by way of a 2.4GHz dongle that you plug into a USB port on your PC. Logitech's Lightspeed tech is a set of optimizations spanning the sensor, firmware, circuitry, and antenna design, to bring the latency down to just 1ms. That means it's as responsive as a wired mouse.

As for battery life, Logitech says the G305 can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. If that's not enough, you can switch over to "Endurance" mode, which drops the polling rate from from 1,000Hz (1ms) to 125Hz (8ms), and it will last for up to 9 months. It won't offer the same gaming performance (as it pertains to responsiveness), but it's nice to have that option to extend battery life when not playing games.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, Logitech's G604 that we wrote about a few weeks ago is on sale again, for $69.99 (save $30). It has 15 programmable buttons, a 16,000 DPI Hero sensor, the same Lightspeed wireless technology, and a scroll wheel that free-spins or ratchets, depending on which you prefer.