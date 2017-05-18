Logitech G633 headset falls to $70, SteelSeries Siberia 800 to $235

Two of our favorite headsets are currently on sale. One is the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum RGB, a wired headset that is $20 cheaper than the last time we saw it on sale, and the other is the SteelSeries Siberia 800, an excellent wireless solution.

Starting with Logitech's headset, the G633 earned a 90 score when we reviewed it a year and a half ago. We came to the conclusion that it's a "badass headset" that was worth its then-$150 price tag. Now it is available at Amazon for just $70.

While the G633 hasn't been able to dethrone the HyperX Cloud Revolver or SteelSeries Siberia 350 as our two favorite wired headsets, both of those alternatives cost more than $100. One thing we like about the G633 is that its surround sound emulation actually works pretty well, which is not always the case when headset makers make the dubious claim.

Inside the earcups are 40mm drivers with a frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz. Sensitivity is rated at 107dB SPL/mW. It also has a foldaway unidirectional microphone.

If you prefer a wireless solution and have more coin to spare, the Sibera 800 from SteelSeries is our top pick in the wireless headset space. It's currently available for $235 on Amazon, or you can head to Dell and grab it for $300 and receive a $100 virtual gift card. That actually makes it cheaper at Dell, provided you have more shopping to do. It's also worth mentioning that the $100 gift card expires 90 days after it's issued.

