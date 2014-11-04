Logitech announces the G302 Daedalus Prime MOBA Gaming Mouse

Logitech has unveiled the latest addition to its G-series of mice, the G302 Daedalus Prime MOBA Gaming Mouse. Designed in conjunction with pro gamers from around the world, the G302 features six programmable buttons, on-the-fly adjustable DPI settings, and Logitech's "Delta Zero" technology.

"We built the Logitech G302 to meet the performance needs of the best e-sports athletes in the world," Logitech Gaming Director Vincent Tucker said. "The G302 is the best mouse for MOBA gameplay, combining comfort and durability with some of the most advanced technology available. It withstands the rigors of the highest levels of gaming, and enables extremely fast clicking and precise timing."

The G302 was designed with input from members of Team SoloMid, Cloud 9, CJ Entus Frost, CJ Entus Bale, and Invictus Gaming. Logitech says its exclusive Delta Zero technology, a combination of lens design, illumination geometry, and algorithms, gives it pinpoint accuracy and optimal cursor control, while its lightweight design, low-friction feet, and buttons tested to 20 million clicks—the equivalent of playing for 15 hours a day for two years—makes it durable and easy to handle.

It sounds good, and it looks pretty slick, too—almost understated as gaming mice go these days. Whether or not it will live up to its billing remains to be seen, but we'll find out when Chris 'Mr. Dota' Thursten, the author of our weekly Dota 2 column Three Lane Highway, puts it through its paces. Until then, enjoy some pics!