Life is Strange 2 will continue in May, August, and December

Life is Strange 2, the multi-part adventure about life and the strangeness thereof, will continue its elongated tale with the release of episode 3, Wastelands, on May 9. Publisher Square Enix announced the date today, as well as the dates—but not the subtitles—for the next two chapters.

Wasteland will see Sean and Daniel Diaz, the young brothers at the center of Life is Strange 2, continuing their journey to Mexico following the death of their father at the hands of police, and the subsequent death of the officer who shot him in some sort of supernatural phenomenon.

"Falling in with a community of drifters on the fringes of society, the brothers are exposed to new experiences, encounter new friends and challenges, and must confront much about themselves in the process," the release date schedule says. "New relationships cause friction between the brothers and raise doubts about their unity. Can they stay together, or will their journey together end here?"

The journey together might end, but I'm reasonably confident that the journey itself will continue. Life is Strange 2 Episode 4 is scheduled to come out on August 22, while Episode 5 will wrap things up on December 3.