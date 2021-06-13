Popular

Let's once again ride a wave of rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem

This time with more rodents!

The rat pack is back! Developer Asobo Studio Announced during the Xbox/Bethesda Showcase, A Plague Tale: Requiem  with a stunning new in-engine trailer feature murder, lovely beaches and, of course, rats.

A Plague Tale: Requiem brings the return of Amicia and her brother Hugo a little older and wiser as they sneak their way through an oppressively grim world much like in the first game. Very little was shown in terms of gameplay but seeing a sea of rats run through the streets is the stuff of nightmares. 

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be coming to PC in 2022 and it will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.  

