Lenovo's Y50 laptop reportedly getting a GTX 960M upgrade

The Lenovo Y50 has been a reliable and affordable laptop pick for a few years now—never powerful enough for serious gaming, but great for all-around productivity and portability. With an impending upgrade to Nvidia's latest mobile GPU line, however, it should actually be able to take on some demanding games at medium settings.

According to LaptopMedia, some new configurations of the Y50 feature the new GTX960M graphics card. The post also claims it will have 4GB of GDDR5 memory, but take that with a grain of salt, since the 960M hasn't been announced yet (and likely uses only 2GB memory). Couple possibilities there: either the Y50 will be shipping with Nvidia's 965M, which does have 4GB GDDR5, or it's going to be using the yet-to-be-announced-but-likely-coming 960M with 2GB GDDR5.

The low end model will feature a 1TB+8GB SSHD along with a 1080p IPS LCD panel, according to LaptopMedia. The next step up offers the same SSHD but with a 4K resolution, while the top end has both a 4K screen and a 512GB SSD. All three models upgrade the Y50's processor to an Intel Core i7-4720HQ.

LaptopMedia says the new Y50s should be out beginning next month, or possibly by the end of February, starting at around $1275.