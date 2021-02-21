Legendarily bad sex game BoneTown is returning to Steam

In 2008 two college graduates who watched too much South Park graced videogames with BoneTown, a game that looked at the Hot Coffee mod for GTA: San Andreas and said, "What if that was half the game? And there are no cars so you have to laboriously walk everywhere?" Though originally distributed via their website, BoneTown did make it onto Steam via Greenlight back in 2013, albeit in a censored version without nudity called BoneTown: Mature Edition.

This summer it will return, uncensored, as BoneTown: The Second Coming Edition. According to the developers, D-Dub Software, "this re-release has given us another crack at the game many of you have played and loved for years now--and yeah, we went a little overboard. So much so that we decided this isn't the same BoneTown anymore." Apparently they'll explain what makes it different "soon".

Back in the day, Dan Stapleton played BoneTown for us, saying, "Nobody should buy it on its merits as a game; it's obviously a low-budget production, with poor animation, clumsy art and not much by the way of mechanics." He found it more boring than shocking, and summed up with, "Overall, I'd say the most shocking thing about it is that it suffers from a surprising design oversight: the controls require two hands to operate."

(Thanks for the tip, Tobias.)