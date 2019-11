This is just a sneak peak of a longer fan film that creators Airsoft GI are planning to release soon, spotted on RPS . It's been a great year for classy fan films, from the Fallout 3 film, Nuka Break , to Beyond Black Mesa and Infectious Designer's recent Half-Life inspired short, Origins . From the looks of the trailer, this Left 4 Dead film could top them all. Look, Zoey's even clutching Bill's discarded beret. Poor Bill :(