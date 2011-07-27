League of Legends patch 1.0.0.122 to nerf Corki, Gangplank and Pantheon

Riot Games have covered a few of the biggest changes arriving with the next League of Legends patch. It looks as though there are some quite unpopular balance changes incoming. Player favourites Gangplank, Pantheon and Corki will be weakened in the new update. That sound you hear in the background is Owen dropping to his knees and screaming "Corki, nooooo!" at the heavens.

There are a few winners, too. Barbarian Tryndamere will be reworked to make use of the Fury system and a few other characters like Galio will receive buffs. The patch is set to arrive next Tuesday along with new Hero, Wukong The Monkey King . League of Legends is free to play, and can be downloaded from the League of Legends site. You won't be alone. Riot Games recently revealed that 1.4 million people log in every day.