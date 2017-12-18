Layers of Fear and its soundtrack are free on the Humble Store today

The Humble Store's Indie Mega Week Sale kicked off today, and that means another free game for you. This time it's Layers of Fear, the stylish first-person horror game about an artist struggling to complete his greatest work while slowly losing his marbles. We didn't entirely love it at the time, but it has an arresting look and some interesting ideas, plus hey—now it's free.

Since this is a sale, and you haven't yet spent any money on anything, let's have a look at what else is up for grabs:

Layers of Fear is free for the taking from now until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on December 20. The Indie Mega Week Sale will come to a close at the same time on December 25.