Last chance to get the excellent WD SN750 SSD for just £105—its lowest ever UK price

One of our top SSDs for PC gaming is at its lowest ever price today as part of Amazon's Prime Day. It's one of the standouts for UK PC gamers in the Amazon Prime Day PC deals that we've seen, and at just £105, the WD Black SN750 500GB is worth every penny. It's a tremendous M.2 drive that manages sequential read/write speeds of 3,400 / 3000MBps, and comes with a heatsink to keep things smooth and efficient; great for longer periods of usage. The variant without the heatsink is almost exactly the same price, so you'd effectively be getting that for free with this deal.

The SN750 impressed when we tested it for gaming, so it get sour stamp of approval. You can check out all the best SSDs for gaming or specifically the best NVMe SSDs, if you need some more information before pulling the trigger. And if you can wait, there will be big storage deals in the Black Friday SSD sales.