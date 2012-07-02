Popular

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light coming to Chrome

Tomb Raider spin off Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light will be coming to the Chrome app store this Autumn, according to Venturebeat . The game will join Bastion and From Dust amongst Google's growing line up of browser based games.

We enjoyed the game a lot when it was released two years ago, and you can find out why in our Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light review , and we were impressed by Chrome's browser technology when it was applied to Bastion.

Meanwhile, Lara Croft herself is going in a very different direction and you can read more about it in our Tomb Raider preview .

