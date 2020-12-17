Landlord's Super gets painting, decorating, and period-appropriate phone boxes

Landlord's Super was released on early access in April this year and, while it was pretty barebones, we found something strangely compelling about building your own estate in 80s Britain and necking a load of pints. Maybe it's just nostalgia for when pubs were still a thing.

A new update has arrived for the game that introduces painting and decorating, allowing players to paint what they wish upon plasterboard (as above) as well as chucking up wallpaper. There's also now carpets, wooden flooring, and tiles for the bathroom which according to the patch notes "protect other elements of the house from tenant damage." For a building simulator, albeit a semi-comedy, this is a pretty big deal and should make your creations a hundred times more interesting.

A complementary change is the simplification of how you actually fit plasterboard inside buildings, one of several aspects of the game I've struggled with, and there are a bunch of other quality of life changes like the ability to repair certain structures rather than having to destroy and rebuild.

The least significant but by far the most satisfying aspect of this update is the addition of period-appropriate phone boxes. No longer will you have to gaze upon a 1983 model when your fantasy is to see the new world of 1985! "We apologise for this issue being present for as long as it has" says the developer, and quite right too.