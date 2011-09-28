LA Noire PC release date announced, system specifications revealed

[bcvideo id="1034060257001"]

Rockstar have sent over details of the LA Noire Complete Edition, which will be out on November 8. The Complete Edition of the detect-'em-up will cost $49.99/ €49.99/£39.99 and include all of the follow up DLC cases added after launch on the consoles, "including the “Nicholson Electroplating” Arson case, “Reefer Madness” Vice case, “The Consul's Car” Traffic case, “The Naked City” Vice case and “A Slip of the Tongue” Traffic case."

We can expect the PC version of LA Noire to make good use of the PC's extra clout with "increased resolution and graphical detail" and support for Nvidia 3D vision. Get a sense of how well it'll run on your rig with the system specifications below. Apparently LA noire will need a "DVD Drive" to run. Don't tell LA Noire hero Cole Phelps, he'll shoot you on sight. He'll never have seen such technology, being from the '40s and all. Also, he's a bit of a dick.

LA Noire System Specifications