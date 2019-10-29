Kingdom Come: Deliverance now has official modding tools

Kingdom Come: Deliverance already has plenty of mods, the most popular being unlimited saving, but most of them are small, convenient tweaks. From today, however, modders can download official tools, hopefully inspiring larger projects.

Warhorse Studios has released modding tools on Nexus Mods, giving tinkerers a trio of tools called Storm, Skald, and Swift, that will let them fiddle with everything from text to AI hobbies and routines. You can find instructions for getting started on the wiki.

As well as the modding tools, Warhorse has released its modified version of the CryEngine Sandbox Editor and more than a dozen tools and editor extensions. You'll also be able to get your hands on the raw data that makes up Kingdom Come: Deliverance, so you can get a clearer picture of how the developers put the elaborate RPG together.

It's a lot! I managed to muddle through the game without even once getting the hang of the combat, which I thoroughly enjoyed regardless, but I quite fancy returning for some more duels and low-key medieval adventures.

I'm eager to see how many ambitious overhauls and total conversions get attempted, but we'll have to wait a bit to see the fruits of the new tools.