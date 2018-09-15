Just Cause 4 shows off rainforest, jungle, and desert biomes in new video

Last week, we got our first look at Just Cause 4's distinct biomes—rainforest, grassland, desert and alpine—via an interactive map, and yesterday developer Avalanche Studios released a new in-depth video detailing how each of them will impact gameplay, both through their terrain and their unique extreme weather types.

The video starts by exploring the alpine biome, based on the Andes. The towering mountains will be the best place to practice using your wingsuit, with huge drops allowing for massive glides. You'll be able to explore it from the air or on a snowmobile—just watch out for the dangerous blizzards that will rip through the area.

Next, we get a peek at the rainforest, the largest biome on the map. Its central area will be full of dense trees that make gliding difficult, and you'll also have to contend with tropical storms, complete with their forked lightning bolts.

Then it's onto the grassland, based on the Pampas of Argentina. It's the most heavily-populated biome, and it's where you'll find the cities and their towering skyscrapers—along with furry animals that I think are guanacos, members of the camel family. It's also where you'll come across those tornadoes you've probably heard about in the past.

The last area is desert, where sandstorms will obscure your vision and make it difficult to travel. It's the most sparse of the biomes, and potentially—I think—the least interesting, but Avalanche promises there will be "curiosities in all directions", so let's see.

Just Cause 4 is due out on December 4.