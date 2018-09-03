Just Cause 4 interactive map shows off Solis' four distinct biomes

Just Cause 4 will be set in Solis, a "vast" South American island nation. Based on what we've seen in trailers so far, it'll definitely feature mountains, trees and bodies of water, but thanks to a new interactive map released by publisher Square Enix, we can now see its whole expanse.

To see it, click here and press "launch map". The map is 1024km squared, which means it's roughly 32 x 32 kilometres. There are "four biomes", but it's kinda hard to see these distinct palettes from afar. There's definitely trees, water, hills, rivers, and a massive snowy mountain, as well as a region in the north-west that looks drier than the rest. The capital city, Nueva Voz, is on the south coast. Overall, there's more land and less water than in Just Cause 3.

You'll find some other fascinating tidbits strewn across the map, but not much that we haven't heard about before. For something a bit more... moving, here's a recent video showing Rico chasing a bloody tornado.