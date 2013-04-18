Just Cause 2 Multiplayer mod unleashes more chaos with public test this weekend

Given the level of unchecked infrastructural carnage caused by a single Rico in Just Cause 2, packing over a thousand of him into a single instance of Panau sounds like a really bad idea. Or a really good one. It depends on your fondness for explosions, crashes and parachutes. Either way, it's an experience, and one you can participate in this coming weekend with the next public test of the Just Cause 2 Multiplayer mod.

Still firmly in the test phase, it's a glorious mess of a mod. I popped into one of the infrequent public tests last year, and was met by hundreds of players congregating around the airport, attempting to jack planes and helicopters and generally cause chaos with an arsenal of guns and rocket launchers. Basically, it's not one to go into with any kind of plan.

The test kicks off around 9 AM GMT on Saturday, at which point you'll be able to download the updated client and jump into the mod's single server.

Eventually, the team plan to release the mod and let player's set up their own servers, which will no doubt tone down the madness. While there's still no news on when the release is planned, the mod's makers have assured that the speculation around a possible Just Cause 3 won't affect development. "The ASSUMED presence of JC3 does not affect the status of the mod whatsoever. As we've said before we really only run tests when there is something new to test."