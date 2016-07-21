Juri is coming to Street Fighter V next week

Capcom has announced that Juri, the “provocative SIN agent from South Korea,” will join the ranks of Street Fighter V on July 26.

Juri, who was originally introduced in Street Fighter IV, is a sadistic expert in taekwondo who takes advantage of the ki booster called the Feng Shui Engine that she has in her left eye. It's as good a place as any to keep these things, I suppose.

“She focuses on flashy, fast and furious kicks, and has a wide range of ki-based attacks at her disposal,” Capcom said. “Her trademark moves are her ki-based fireball attack and pinwheel kick.”

Juri is still several days away but if you happen to be attending the San Diego Comic Con, which began today and runs until July 24, you'll be able to try her out early as long as you're willing to stand in line at the Street Fighter booth. (I don't know if there's actually a line, but best to be prepared.) Her story and Premium Battle Costume will also be released on the 26th.