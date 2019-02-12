Here are the Jump Force PC system requirements

The multi-manga fighting game Jump Force is bringing characters from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bleach, One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Rurouni Kenshin and Black Clover to fight it out on PC. What kind of PC specs will you need to make sure all that punching action runs smoothly? Bandai Namco has posted the system requirements and released an appropriately over-the-top launch trailer for everyone to enjoy.
Courtesy of Steam, the Jump Force minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, 2.80 GHz / AMD A10-7850K, 3.70 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti, 3 GB / Radeon HD 7950, 3 GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 17 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
And the Jump Force recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon R9 Fury
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 17 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
We were allotted five minutes of time with a pre-release build of Jump Force last summer and blew all of it kicking Naruto's ass, because I guess Luke is still working through some issues. But it sounds like he had a good time, which is the important thing. The Jump Force Ultimate Edition is available as of tomorrow, February 12, while the standard and deluxe editions will go live on February 15.