Join us in the pub at the PC Gamer Weekender

We’re planning a lot of things for this year’s PC Gamer Weekender, and we’re happy to announce another, smaller scale addition to the event: an informal Q&A session away from the venue, on the Saturday evening at 6:30 pm.

The question and answer session will be held in an informal fashion, just across the road from the PC Gamer Weekender venue in the Hand and Flower pub—1 Hammersmith Road, Hammersmith. And no, that’s not a fake address to throw you off the scent.

Come along and ask some of the PC Gamer staff those burning questions you’ve always wanted to be answered. What’s Samuel really like as an editor? How much does Andy’s commitment to total Twitter domination get in the way of his work? Just what, exactly, is the thought process behind all of our back pages? And what’s this ‘internet’ thing we’ve been hearing so much about?

And if you don’t have any questions, you’re covered there too. This being a pub, there’s the opportunity to both eat and drink while you’re in there—just come and hang out on the Saturday eve, it’ll be good times for all.

Before that on the Saturday—and on the Sunday—there’ll be plenty of other attractions at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.