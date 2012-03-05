Popular

Jet Set Radio HD trailer takes on Tokyo

In case you missed it last week, Jet Set Radio HD is coming to PC ! The news was so nice and unexpected that it made me feel slightly fuzzy inside, and I since haven't been able to shake a powerful urge to put on massive headphones and spray the news on nearby walls. That that, The Man! Yeah! Jet Set Radio HD will hit our hard drives sometime during the summertime. Find out more on the Sega blog . The new trailer above shows that the remake will indeed be a slightly sharper version of the original. That'll do just nicely.

Tom Senior

