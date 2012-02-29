Jet Set Radio HD is coming to PC

Did you spend the year 2000 skating around cities, spraying tags and dodging angular cops in Jet Set Radio? Firstly, you're forgiven for gaming on a Dreamcast and not a wondrous gaming PC, secondly, good news! Eurogamer mention that a HD version will be coming to our monitors, resplendent in updated HD loveliness.

Those stylish, cel-shaded lines should stand up quite nicely after a bit of high-definition polishing. If you're so excited you can feel your fingers reaching for a spray can dodge the inevitable ASBO and plough your creative, anti-social urges into the new competition on the Jet Set Radio site . You can design new in-game graffiti for prizes.