Monster Hunter: World PC won't have mod support at launch, it seems

Monster Hunter: World is coming to PC next month but seems unlikely to ship with mod support, according to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto.

When asked if the game's Steam variation will come with mods, Tsujimoto tells us: "We don’t have anything to announce at this time."

Ryozo Tsujimoto also informs us that Monster Hunter: World will not support cross-platform multiplayer at release.

Speaking to the prospect of simultaneous monster intros across platforms, events and balance patches, Tsujimoto says: "I want to synch these up as much as possible, but as mentioned previously regarding title updates, the differences in versions between platforms may prevent them being completely the same time.

"[Balance patches] will be a case-by-case situation. If we find bugs that are happening only on PC for example, or issues arising after a title update, then we would put patches out on each platform as soon as possible. If there was an issue common to all platforms, however, doing it piecemeal would be less preferable than fixing every version at the same time so that everyone has the same experience."

