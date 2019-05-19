Into the Breach and FTL are now on Origin Access Basic, Tropico 6 on Premier

Into the Breach and FTL, two of the best indie games on PC, made their way to the basic tier of Origin Access this week, while Tropico 6 and tactics game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden came to the Premier version.

Subscribers to the basic tier, which is $30/£20 a year or $5/£4 a month, also got black-and-white puzzler Shift Quantum and Taiwanese horror game Detention, which Andy was a big fan of. Into the Breach, our 2018 game of the year, and FTL were both made by Subset Games—EA opened up Origin Access to third parties last year.

Tropico 6, a solid entry to the city building series, and the XCOM-like Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden are part of the much pricier Origin Access Premier, which is $100/£90.

The basic subscription is, as long as it stays at the current price point, good value for money, and you get a vault of more than 200 games to download and play. You get new games added every month, and there's normally at least one worth playing. This month's batch is just a particularly good one.

As for Premier, I'm not yet sold. Its games are newer, but it's a big price jump. As Samuel wrote in December, it's only really worth it if you love sports and FPS games.

The full list of games for both tiers is here.