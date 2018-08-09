Insurgency: Sandstorm release date revealed, 'preorder beta' test now underway

Publisher Focus Home Interactive announced today that the team-based tactical FPS Insurgency: Sandstorm will be out on September 18. Ahead of that, two "preorder beta" tests will take place, the first of which is live right now.

"Preorder beta 1" will feature three maps, dozens of weapons (and hundreds of loadouts), and all planned game modes, with fully-implemented vehicle and fire support systems. It's set to run over the weekend, and will come to a close on August 13. The second preorder beta is slated to begin on August 30 and will run right through until the release date (September 18), and will include all six maps that will be available in the release version of the game.

As the name suggests, you'll need to preorder the game to get in on the beta action. It's currently available on Steam at a ten percent pre-release discount, dropping it to $27/£23/€27 until launch. Owners of the original Insurgency will receive a bonus ten percent discount, which is good until the end of the year.