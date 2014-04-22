Infinite Space 3: Sea of Stars makes the jump to Steam Early Access

Indie developer Digital Eel has released the third of its roguelike space adventure Infinite Space series, Sea of Stars , to Steam Early Access . A single-player strategy game with turn-based movement but real-time combat, the move to Steam follows the developer's developer successful Kickstarter funding campaign from 2013.

"The current Early Access build allows you to have short free-form adventures in the sandbox-like Infinite Space universe that is randomized each time you play, with a simple scoring system," reports the developer on its Steam page. "You can also set up combat scenarios with any of the existing ships and weapons in the Combat Simulator."

As we can see in the latest trailer above, IS3's approach to its science fiction universe isn't lacking in a certain kind of charm, as long as the risk of permadeath doesn't scare you off. The developer contrasts IS3 with previous Infinite Space games by pointing out the interactivity it's building into the roguelike:

"Locations like star bases will be real places with more to do than just trade items, and you may have to attack or defend one in combat," according to Digital Eel's website. "Individual NPCs as well as alien war fleets will go about their business that may or may not be aligned with your interests, and you will have to pick sides. Technology available to you as well as others will advance as time passes, including larger ships showing up."

Digital Eel is planning to have the game finished by the end of 2014 and will set the launch price at $10—the same as Early Access, according to Steam. There are even a few more videos documenting the game's progress, if you're interested.