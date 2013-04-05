Funding sought for Infinite Space 3: Sea of Stars

Once upon a time, in a suburb not too far away, three people made a game called: Strange Adventures in Infinite Space . It had a good sense of humor, a lot of brutal combat, and space-like things in abundance. People liked it a lot and now, the folks behind the game (and other games not unlike it), want to make a 3D folow-up.

If all goes as planned, Infinite Space 3: Sea of Stars is going to be a single-player science fiction roguelike with turn-based navigation and real-time combat. There'll be randomly-generated open worlds, frequent deaths, mod tools and a whole bunch of other cool stuff. Digital Eel , the guys behind Infinite Space 3: Sea of Stars, are asking for a paltry $30,000 to get this project going. And personally, I'm inclined to throw money at them—if people who have shipped sixteen titles and won four Independent Games Festival awards can't get financed, I don't want to live on this planet anymore.

Head to the IS3 Kickstarter page here.