Indie Royale Halloween bundle offers low-cost scares, giant octopus

Halloween is almost upon us. There's no escaping it, so instead of being scared by ghosts, werewolves and random octopus attacks outside you might as well savour the terror of the year's spookiest season from the comfort of your own PC.

The Indie Royale Halloween bundle is here to help you achieve that at minimum expense. If you like your fear slow and strange, Ice Pick Lodge's Pathalogic is probably worth the current asking price of £3.28 for the entire bundle. You'll also get the entire season of Telltale's Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse, pixelly murder mystery, Home, amusing wizard/werewolf zap/eat-'em-up Macguffin's Curse and top down hack-fest, EvilQuest, starring a dark knight and the giant octopus in the picture above.

As always with the Royale bundles, the minimum price of the pack is set by the size of the contributions from purchasers. Those who give above the asking price cheapen the pack for everyone else. To encourage extra giving, you'll get a copy of C-Jeff's Preschtale if you pay more than £5.08. Find out more on the Indie Royale site .