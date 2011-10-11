Indie deathbed adventure To the Moon gets new trailer, release date

To the Moon is a not-quite-adventure, not-quite-JRPG slice of indie madness that looks positively delightful. In a nutshell, it's about “two doctors traversing through the memories of a dying man to fulfil his last wish.” So sort of Inception-y, but, uh, endearingly... morbid? There's a lot more to it than that, and the trailer does, well, an interesting job of explaining.

Also, creator Kan Gao's revealed - via the strange dream-fulfilling science magic known as "email" - that To the Moon is landing on November 1. Not only that, he hopes to turn this into a series focusing on different folks on their fictional deathbeds. Ambitious? Totally. Crazy? Very possibly. Completely awesome? Here's hoping.