I’m hoping LG’s 48-inch OLED gaming TV drops in price as production goes into high gear

The best TV for gaming also happens to be the only 48-inch OLED TV on the market, LG's OLED48CX. Frustratingly enough, it costs more than LG's 55-inch model from within the same gaming-friendly CX series lineup, though perhaps not for long.

According to a Google-translated article at Chosun Ilbo (via TechRadar), LG is planning a massive increase in production of its 48-inch OLED TV next month by tasking its Paju plant with only printing sheets of glass that can be carved into 48-inch panels.

As a result, production is expected to jump to 1 million units this year, nearly a five-fold increase from the 220,000 units produced solely at a factory in China last year.

LG is in sole possession of the 48-inch OLED TV market, likely because TV makers figure consumers would rather spend a premium on a larger LCD model than a smaller OLED screen. But what they may have underestimated is the dual market appeal—at 48 inches, the OLED48CX can take residence on a reasonably sized desk and live a happy life as a PC gaming monitor.

More than just carving out a living, the OLED48CX can thrive as a 4K gaming monitor. In fact, LG had gaming in mind when it introduced its 48-inch model as the newest addition to the CX family. Like the rest of the lineup, it features HDMI 2.1 connectivity to enable support for variable refresh rates and an auto low latency mode. It's also a FreeSync display, and is G-Sync Compatible certified to boot.

The caveat has always been the price. Even at its current $1,450 sale price at Best Buy, it is more expensive than the 55-inch model, which is on sale for $1,350. Likewise, Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV also with HDMI 2.1 connectivity (but no G-Sync Compatible certification) can be had for $1,200.

Granted, a 48-inch form factor is much better suited for desktop placement than a 55-inch TV, but there's a mental hurdle involved in being asked to pay more for less real estate and the same features, even if it's a better fit.

Even so, the OLED48CX is proving itself as a surprisingly popular option, hence the plan to make a whole lot more of them this year. That alone could see pricing fall below the 55-inch model, or so I hope. And if I'm making wishes, I'd like to see other TV makers (especially Vizio) make competing models to drive down pricing as well.